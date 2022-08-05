A VEHICLE in a small village was broken into before callous crooks stole “a number of items”, according to reports made to the police.

Essex Police have launched an investigation after an alleged theft which is believed to have taken place in Cockaynes Lane, Alresford, overnight on July 31.

The force received reports a vehicle was broken into before several items were snatched.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Anyone with information should call 101 and quote crime reference 42/202284/22.”

 