A MAN from Clacton must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work after causing £10,000 damage to two vehicles.
Gary Howard, 49, of Forest Park Avenue, admitted a charge of criminal damage when he appeared before Colchester Magistrates’ Court.
The court heard he damaged a Range Rover and a Maserati in Clacton on November 7.
He was slapped with a community order to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and must also take part in a rehabilitation programme.
He was also ordered to pay £145 costs and a £95 surcharge to fund victim services.
