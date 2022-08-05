A MAN from Clacton must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work after causing £10,000 damage to two vehicles.

Gary Howard, 49, of Forest Park Avenue, admitted a charge of criminal damage when he appeared before Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard he damaged a Range Rover and a Maserati in Clacton on November 7.

He was slapped with a community order to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and must also take part in a rehabilitation programme.

He was also ordered to pay £145 costs and a £95 surcharge to fund victim services.

