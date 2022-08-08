A SHOP owner is celebrating the tenth anniversary of her business opening… and she is only 27 years old.

Amber Abrahams launched her Frinton store, Spinning Strawberry, when she was 17 and has gone built up a loyal customer base since.

She has always been interested in starting a business and said her family background made it easy not to go to university.

Amber said: “When I was 17, I was trying to work out what I wanted to do at university because I didn’t want it to be a waste.

“My parents own a jewellery shop in Frinton and I’m really interested in the environment and supplying eco-friendly products.”

Amber put together a business plan and drew her original logo which in turn helped her come up with the shop’s name.

She wanted something eye catching and drew a strawberry with effects that mimicked a wooden spinning top.

This logo was scanned onto her laptop and has been improved with graphic design since.

Since she was so young when she started, Amber used the resources around her to help start her business.

She added: “My mum has always been around which has allowed me to have one day off a week, bless her she’s been very good with that.

“She advises me on the financial side of things, she has taught me how to run a shop.

“Also, I’ve been very careful and haven’t made any huge investments along the way.”

Launch - Amber at the opening of her shop in 2012.

Spinning Strawberry started off selling a selection of gift wear for all changes and has since pivoted into a new focus.

Amber said: “I was selling products for children and because nearby shops did not sell the same things, I made most of my sales from children’s toys and accessories.

“We were already expanding our children and baby wear section until I realised we needed to make a full move to a children’s shop.”

Customers also love the shop because of its eco-friendly approach, as it stocks mainly wooden, recycled and fair-trade products.

Amber is now married with two children and is looking forward to the shop’s future.

