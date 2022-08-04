THERE were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Tendring.

A total of 762 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 3 – up from 760 a week previously.

They were among 18,689 deaths recorded across the East of England.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Tendring.

A total of 161,560 deaths were recorded throughout England by August 3 – up from 160,485 last week.