A YOUTH volunteer group has been helping older and vulnerable residents with summer gardening support.

Youth Inspired Tendring, a new youth forum run by Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST), has been taking part in the weekly gardening project.

The five volunteers have given up their time during the summer holidays to give back to their community and help older and vulnerable residents tidy their gardens.

Tracey Quinn, youth volunteer coordinator at CVST, said: “Youth Inspired Tendring is a new youth forum for young people to volunteer in their community and give something back.

“The idea is for the young people to take charge and decide what volunteering projects they would like to set up and take part in.

“This summer, as part of their summer holiday volunteering projects, the group has been helping to tidy gardens for residents in need of help.

“They’ve done so well, giving up their time in the holidays and doing great work to tidy these gardens and help older and vulnerable residents who can now enjoy their outside space.

“We all had a great time too.”

Youth Inspired Tendring gives young people, aged 16 to 18, a chance to volunteer as well as have fun and make new friends.

Anyone wanting to join and get active in Tendring should email tracey.quinn@cvstendring.org.uk.