A PARTNERSHIP has provided new courses that will see employers engage with residents to offer more opportunities in employment, self-employment and training within rural and care sectors.

The Seeds 4 Growth partnership led by Abberton Rural Training and delivered in partnership with Paragon Skills, Colbea, Colne Radio launched in December.

The project is funded by the UK government through the UK community renewal fund managed by Essex County Council.

This has secured the partnership £500,000 in funding.

The project will also offer mentoring and advocacy support to help people progress with their life goals.

To register for the course call 01255 615914.