A PARTNERSHIP has provided new courses that will see employers engage with residents to offer more opportunities in employment, self-employment and training within rural and care sectors.
The Seeds 4 Growth partnership led by Abberton Rural Training and delivered in partnership with Paragon Skills, Colbea, Colne Radio launched in December.
The project is funded by the UK government through the UK community renewal fund managed by Essex County Council.
This has secured the partnership £500,000 in funding.
The project will also offer mentoring and advocacy support to help people progress with their life goals.
To register for the course call 01255 615914.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here