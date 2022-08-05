YOUNGSTERS have been given an amazing opportunity to experience a wonderful adventure at a newly launched tourist attraction.
Children can enjoy a day at the new Adventure at Wyvern Woods as it will be fully funded for young people registered with Home Start.
A bus will pick up attendees at Walton Community Centre and take the children to the attraction, lunch will be provided on the day as well
The event is for children aged five to 11 years old and will take place on Tuesday, August 30.
For more information on this opportunity email shelley.henderson@homestartcjc.co.uk.
