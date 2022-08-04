WORK is set to start on a project to reconstruct a stretch of the A12 between Marks Tey and Stanway.

National Highways says it will begin its work on Tuesday, August 30, with the scheme expected to finish by late 2023 or early 2024 - subject to weather conditions.

The work will see the rebuilding of the A12 between junction 25 (Marks Tey) and junction 26 (Stanway), and will involve the complete removal of the concrete road surface and some of the foundations.

The road will then be rebuilt and resurfaces with asphalt.

National Highways said: "Around half of the old-style concrete roads will either have repairs or will be replaced during the next five years.

"We’ll be using new ways of working and new technology to provide a modern road that will last for decades to come.

"This will also make it easier and quicker for us to carry out repairs in the future."

READ MORE: A12 roadworks bring weeks of closures near Colchester

Ahead of the work commencing, the public can find out more about the scheme and meet the team behind the project at two events.

National Highways will host one consultation on Friday, August 5, between 1pm and 5pm at Stanway Parish Hall.

It will host another on Saturday, August 13, from 1pm to 5pm, at Marks Tey Family Fun Day, Marks Tey Parish Hall.

Two online events will be held on Thursday, August 18, with links available here.

National Highways says a 'contraflow' system will be in place while work takes place to keep the road open.

The spokesman added: "This means that full road closures will only be required when we set up and take down our traffic management.

"By working under contraflow we’ll be able to maintain two lanes of traffic in each direction for the majority of the construction period."

The road, which is part of a major commuting route from Colchester to Braintree, Witham and Chelmsford, is said by National Highways to be nearing the end of its lifespan.

It had been designed between the 1950s and 1970s, when numerous motorways were first laid and opened throughout Britain.

According to National Highways, the surfacing of the roads is likely to cost in the region of £31 million.