CLACTON MP Giles Watling has backed Liz Truss to become Prime Minister.

Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Ms Truss are battling it out to win over Conservative Party members to determine which of them will be the next Tory leader and Prime Minister.

The party's 160,000 members will choose a leader to replace Boris Johnson on September 5.

Mr Watling said “I have not publicly endorsed anyone thus far because I wanted to spend time to listen to members and local people in Clacton.

“I have heard loud and clear that we need a Government that is more efficient and able to deliver on the real priorities, such as improved GP and dental care access, as well as securing the Brexit dividend we deserve.

“Having reflected on all of this, I am supporting Liz Truss.

“Rishi is a fine and capable man, however, his tax and spend approach as chancellor so far doesn't sit easily with fundamental conservatism.

“I believe we need to cut hard-working people's taxes to help deal with the energy and cost of living cost crises.”

He added that in his capacity as chairman of the Backbench Committee on Foreign Affairs Policy, he has been impressed with the strength Ms Truss has shown on Commonwealth matters in her role as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.

“As she has said, we must build a network of liberty between countries that believe in sovereignty and self-determination, to stand up against authoritarian regimes,” added Mr Watling.

“The Commonwealth sits at the heart of this.”

As Environment Secretary, Ms Truss previously visited Weeley with Mr Watling to meet with farmers to discuss the best ways to help the rural economy.