Cash For The Charity That Matters To You!

We are giving local charities the chance to take a share in a massive £16k giveaway.

It could be that you volunteer or work for a charity, or you may just want to support your favourite local charity by nominating it for a share of the £16,000 cash we’re making available to support great local courses.

Making a nomination couldn’t be easier – simply log-on to www.clactonandfrintongazette.co.uk/readerschoice and fill in your nomination form or you can write to us, confirming the name and address of the charity you’d like to nominate and why to: Readers’ Choice Cash For Charity Nominations, Unit 1 Brunel Court, Brunel Way, Severalls Industrial Estate, Colchester, CO4 9XP, by the closing date of Sunday 11th September 2022.

Once all nominations have been received, our editor will select ten of the most deserving local charities to be featured in this year’s grants scheme. We’re then going to put the power to allocate the cash back into your hands – for four weeks, readers will be invited to collect tokens from our newspapers which can then be sent to collection points across our region or posted. Each token collected will then be used to allocate cash to the nominated charity – so if your favourite charity collects 50% of all to tokens collected, it will receive 50% of the £16,000!

The £16,000 cash is being provided by our parent company’s charitable arm: The Gannett Foundation. This year the Gannett Foundation will donate £128,000 to charities across the country.