A BRAND new dynamic and sustainable independent restaurant has just opened in north Essex.

EastCoast5, in Old Pier Street, Walton, is inspired by different cultural cuisines and delivers a wide range of dishes.

The restaurant prides itself on offering a more modern option to residents and tourists.

Interestingly, it is situated within a former Guinness-bottling factory and its industrial-style interior is designed to bring the feeling of London’s Soho to the seaside.

The menu has been inspired by dishes from around the world after owner Andreas Mina spent a number of years working and travelling throughout Asia.

Mr Andreas Mina, 31, now of Clacton,moved to Frinton from Cyprus when he was five.

He said: "After returning home, I knew I wanted to bring a fusion of all the delicious produce and well-crafted menus that I had experienced back to Essex.

“Ensuring the menu and the aesthetic complimented one another was going to be a really important part of the EastCoast5 concept.

“It took over 18 months of hard work and dedication to make sure everything was right.

“Working closely together with our head chef, we have curated a delicious menu made up of small and big plates to bring a fusion of Asian-Pacific cuisine and our own twist on British pub classics to Walton.”

