A VITAL organisation providing high quality end-of-life care to people with incurable illnesses has received a sizeable and essential donation.

St Helena Hospice, based in Colchester and Clacton, has been handed £5,000 from Provide Community, a community interest company in Essex.

The non-profit independent charity was nominated to receive the windfall by Jennie Bateman, communications officer at Provide Community.

She decided its hardworking and dedicated nurses would be worthy recipients after her husband was diagnosed with an inoperable tumour on his spinal cord.

“When I nominated St Helena Hospice, I knew my family may need their support in the near future,” added Jennie.

“Although my husband is not end-of-life, his condition is incurable so palliative care is appropriate for him at this stage.

“When the term palliative care was first mentioned I was horrified but now I know what it means, I am so grateful it’s available.

“Since the initial nomination, my husband has deteriorated in terms of pain and lack of mobility, so we now have a nominated specialist nurse from St Helena helping.”

Rachel Joy, representative from St Helena Hospice, is overwhelmed by the generosity.

She said: “We are incredibly grateful for the difference this donation will make, it could pay for care and support to 100 families in a crisis - thank you from everyone.”