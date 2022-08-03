A KIND-HEARTED woman has had her long locks chopped to raise funds for cancer charities.

Sadie Hooper, of Clacton, works as a funeral arranger at R Gwinell and Sons in Dovercourt and has always been identified by her long her hair.

She recently started working at the funeral home and decided to raise money for charity because she has more time on her hands.

Sadie said: “I’ve had long hair for so long, I thought it would be really impactful if I did something as drastic as this.

“Previously I was quite attached to my hair.

"Whenever I had a trim I didn’t really take too much off but, funnily enough, as the time to cut my hair came closer I was quite excited about it because I knew it was for a good cause.”

Before - Sadie's long hair before her cut.

Sadie will be raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support and is seeking out sponsors to help her with the fundraising.

Macmillan Cancer Support is one of the largest British charities and provides specialist health care, information and financial support to people affected by cancer.

It also looks at the social, emotional and practical impact cancer can have, and campaigns for better cancer care.

Fundraising for Macmillan is very personal to Sadie.

She added: “Macmillan do so much for people, cancer is so big and affects so many people every day.

“I had an aunty who had breast cancer twice and the mum of a very close friend had breast cancer.

“Thankfully they are both okay now but not everyone gets the same good news.”

After - The finishing look after Sadie's cut.

Sadie has already cut 20ins of her hair and donated 15ins of it to The Little Princess Trust.

The Little Princess Trust is a charity that provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer.

Sadie will also host a coffee morning at her workplace which will sell cakes and have games for children on Friday, September 23.

For more information call 01255 241 900.