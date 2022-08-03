POLICE are appealing for information after a man was sprayed in the face with an unknown substance during a robbery.

The incident took place in Ellis Road, Clacton, on Tuesday, August 2.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was approached between 1pm and 1.15pm by three men, one of whom was wearing a cap.

It was reported he had an unknown substance thrown over him, including his face, before having his phone, bank card and house keys stolen.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or any other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us, quoting crime reference number 42/203105/22.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on essex.police.uk/ or by using our online live chat service available Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays, between 10am-9pm.

“Alternatively you can call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their website, in an emergency always call 999.”