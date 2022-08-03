ARSONISTS are suspected to have a torched a car before leaving it to burn on a beach during the early hours of the morning.

Police officers and firefighters were called to reports of a vehicle inferno in Point Clear Bay, St Osyth, at about 12.30am on Tuesday.

Upon arrival the fire crews, who were leading their operation from Tower Estate, confirmed one vehicle was completely alight on the nearby Point Clear beach.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire by 1.18am and the incident subsequently was handed over to Essex Police.

The force’s officers are now treating the blaze as arson and an investigation has officially been launched to determine exactly what happened.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or any other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website essex.police.uk or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday between 10am-9pm.

“Alternatively, you can call us on 101 or if you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

“Please quote the crime reference number 42/202718/22.”