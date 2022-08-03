A CINEMA event is set to take place that will give deaf men a chance to discuss their mental wellbeing.

The Royal Association for Deaf people is hosting the event at Firstsite Colchester as part of the ‘It’s OK – wellbeing for deaf men’ project in partnership with CVS Tendring.

Films from the British Sign Language Broadcasting Trust known as BSL Zone will be shown, featuring actors communicating in British Sign Language.

Sue Evans, joint CEO for Royal Association for Deaf people, said: “It is vital to ensure that deaf people can get the support they need, when they need it and in a way that works for them.

“By working with Community Voluntary Services Tendring, we can do more to ensure that deaf people in Essex feel supported and safe.”

The Royal Association for Deaf people will also promote its Mental Health First Aid certificate training course, which supports people to learn about mental health and how to identify, understand and help someone who may be experiencing a mental health issue.

Men attending are welcome to bring their families or partners. The Royal Association for Deaf people colleagues will be at the event to chat and offer support.

The event, on Saturday, August 20, is free to attend but places need to be booked in advance by emailing talkmore@royaldeaf.org.uk.