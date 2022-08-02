FIREFIGHTERS expect disruption to traffic after dealing with a fire this afternoon.

Crews from Dovercourt, Weeley, Brightlingsea and West Mersea were called to the fire on Flag Hill, Great Bentley at 2.45pm today, Tuesday, August 2.

On arrival, crews confirmed a well-developed fire was affecting fields, outbuildings and vehicles.

A spokesman for the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: “Essex Police are on the scene and have closed Flag Hill while we work to extinguish the fire.

“As a precautionary measure, residents in properties surrounding the fire have been evacuated and UK Power Network have isolated the supply of electricity to the area.

“We expect disruption to traffic to continue for some time and we're urging people to avoid the area where possible.

“Residents are asked to keep windows and doors closed as there is a lot of smoke in the area.”

This is an on-going incident, further updates will follow.