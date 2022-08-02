WALTON’S historic pier has officially reopened following a major overhaul with a magnificent fireworks display.

The landmark has undergone a massive refurbishment and had already opened its new state-of-the-art arcade area, which is one of the largest in the UK, on June 30.

But it has now opened the doors for its rides, new bowling alley, escape rooms and other attractions.

There was a spectacular fireworks display to celebrate the occasion on Saturday night.

Guests were also able to enjoy the site’s fairground rides free of charge between 6pm and 9pm.

Pier owner Russell Bolesworth bought the site in 2016 and promised to turn the ageing jewel into a top tourist destination.

He said the works have cost a “significant sum” and are a “substantial investment”.

“It was great to see so many people in Walton,” he said.

“The promenade was packed – I have never seen so many people here.

“We were really happy with the fireworks, which had a spectacular ending.

“We’ll be doing fireworks again for the August bank holiday.

“The works are not quite finished yet, but it has been positive to see it all back open and people coming in.

“We’ve got four of the escape rooms open already and the new bowling is up and running.

“We are nearly there with the bar – it should be open in the next week or so.

“The rides and the Virtual Reality are also up and running.”

Mr Bolesworth hopes the overhaul will be a massive boost for the resort and will help to attract visitors all year round.

“The children’s soft play and climbing wall will be ready for early October,” he said.

“That’s what Walton and the pier really needs – the things that will bring people here all year round.”

The works at the pier will see the existing nine ten-pin bowling lanes replaced with adventure golf and a new six-lane bowling area has been built, alongside escape rooms and a new food and drink area.

The next fireworks display will take place on Saturday, August 27.