A CAR was found engulfed in flames on a beach during the early hours of the morning.
Firefighters were called to Tower Estate, in St Osyth, shortly after 12.30am on Tuesday.
Upon arrival the crews confirmed one vehicle was completely alight on the nearby Point Clear beach.
Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire by 1.18am and the incident was handed over to Essex Police.
Essex Police have been contacted for more information.
