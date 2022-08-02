A SCOUTS group in Clacton has been handed a grant by a supermarket to help buy to buy new outdoor camping equipment.

The Asda Foundation handed a cheque for £600 to the 5th Clacton scout group.

This grant has enabled the group to purchase new outdoor equipment such as camping stoves and cookware.

The Foundation supports local grassroots organisations in making a real impact, and supports local communities in emergencies.

Asda community champion Amy Openshaw said: “We see the Asda Foundation as one of the many ways to give back to the communities that we serve.

"That’s why we lend a hand to the wide range of good causes helping to make a difference through a variety of projects locally.

“Supporting local groups that are on our doorstep like 5th Clacton scout group

is really important to us – and we hope it will make a real difference within the

local community in Clacton.”

To find out more about the Asda Foundation, including eligibility for submitting a

funding application, go to asdafoundation.org.