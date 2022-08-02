FRINTON rail station has received a makeover thanks to restoration work carried out by Greater Anglia.

The train operator has invested £200,000 in the scheme with a further £50,000 of funding being provided by the Railway Heritage Trust to give the Victorian structure a new lease of life.

The works included the repair and restoration of the roof and canopy, the installation of new decorative ‘dagger boards’ to the canopy and repainting of the support structures in heritage colours, in line with the station’s designation as a heritage station.

Old guttering and downpipes have also been replaced.

Greater Anglia’s Simone Bailey said: "We are very grateful to the Railway Heritage Trust for their help and support in restoring Frinton station, to conserve its unique features for future generations to enjoy and to improve and protect the building, making it fit for use in the 21st Century.

“I would like to thank customers and the Frinton community for their patience while this work was carried out.”

Tim Hedley-Jones, executive director of the Railway Heritage Trust, added: “We are especially pleased with the reinstatement of dagger boards to the canopy at this historic Victorian station.”