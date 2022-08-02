FOUL-MOUTHED villagers have been branded bullies for “terrorising and intimidating” their neighbours with threatening and aggressive messages.

Essex Avenue, in Jaywick, was vandalised with an abusive warning painted on the road alongside the depiction of a swearing hand gesture.

Signs containing more outrageous swear words have also been put up on the front of a property which residents describe as problematic.

The graffiti in the road has since been cleaned by Peter Kelly, who is a volunteer for the Jaywick Sands Community Forum, but fears among locals remain.

HELPING HAND: Peter Kelly, who cleaned up the vandalism

Brad Thompson, who is part of the same group and also chairman of Jaywick Sands Neighbourhood Watch, has now called on the troublemakers to curb their behaviour.

He said: “Residents are getting fed-up with it all because this is not the whole street but just a few individuals who are intimidating everybody else.

“They are trying to bully residents by the looks of it and they are terrorising the whole road - it really is terrible.

“They have to think about whether or not they would be OK with their own children reading the swearwords they have written.

“They should be setting an example to the younger generation, especially when Jaywick is on the up and positive things are happening.

“We do not want or need people bringing negativity into Jaywick, we need to get away from that sort of stigma, but at the moment, they are terrorising their whole road.”

Dan Casey, Tendring councillor for West Clacton and Jaywick Sands, has now slammed the rabble-rousers who are terrifying residents.

He said: “I think it is pretty disgusting what these people are doing and I strongly and passionately condemn this type of behaviour.

“The people involved in this should be absolutely ashamed of themselves because this is despicable and we do not want hooligans like this plaguing Jaywick.

“Nobody should ever be made to feel frightened in their own home so the quicker this situation is resolved the better.”