Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal House who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Lulu

Lulu (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - 10 years old

Breed - Husky crossbreed

Colour - White

Lulu is looking for an experienced home where she can fulfil her true potential.

She is an affectionate and playful character that is full of energy, so will need plenty of exercise but will also benefit from brain games and enrichment to keep her mind active and healthy.

Lulu is house trained and knows some basic tricks, however she still needs some help in understanding how to act around dogs when out and about on her adventures.

If you want to adopt Lulu you can view their full profile here.

Blackberry

Blackberry (RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Under three months old

Breed - Domestic Semi crossbreed

Colour - Black

Blackberry is described as a kitten with "bundles of energy" so will need an owner who can spare some time in the day to play with her.

It would be preferable for Blackberry to be the only cat in the home and to not share the home with a dog.

They also need to be able to go outside to explore and could live with children of secondary school age.

If you want to adopt Blackberry you can view their full profile here.

Rosa

Rosa (RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Three years old

Breed - Domestic Semi crossbreed

Colour - Black

Rosa was brought in by a member of the public after living as a stray for quite some time.

She was described as a very friendly girl by the people who had been feeding her but since being in the cattery she has become withdrawn and scared.

The RSPCA believe that this is purely situational and that in the right home with a little love she would make a wonderful companion.

If you want to adopt Rosa you can view their full profile here.

Cleo and Clove

Cleo and Clove (RSPCA)

Gender - Female (Cleo) and Male (Clove)

Age - Under three months old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Tri colour and Black

Cleo and Clove were cruelly abandoned in a box in 40 degree weather and found by a passing dog walker.

Luckily they were able to be rescued and are now looking for a home together.

Despite their difficult start, they are a bright and playful pair. They love to climb and explore their surroundings as well as play with all their toys.

They are also quite talkative.

If you want to adopt Cleo and Clove you can view their full profile here.