A SPECIAL music night will be taking place as part of this year's Frinton Summer Theatre

Jivin' Miss Daisy will be support from The Jazz Slayers will take place at Frinton-on-Sea Lawn Tennis Club on Sunday, August 7.

The six-piece jazz and swing band, Jivin’ Miss Daisy, are the headline act of the theatre’s second music night of the season.

Now in their 23 year, Jivin’ Miss Daisy, led by British Jazz Awards nominee Simon Thorpe, delight their audiences at all kinds of public concerts, dances and corporate and private events.

They play a wide range of good-time swing, jazz and jive music from the 1920s through to the 1950s.

Songs from great songwriters including George Gershwin, Duke Ellington and Cole Porter, made famous by artists like Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Prima, guarantee a swinging party mood.

The show takes place at the tennis club, in Holland Road, at 8pm.

Tickets are £20 from the box office on 01255 775727 or at boxoffice@frintonsummertheatre.org.