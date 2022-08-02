A PizzaExpress restaurant in Essex has reserved a table for two weeks, and changed the name of one of its desserts, in the hopes of attracting Love Island winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti to visit.

The pizzeria in Loughton is close to Ekin-Su’s base in Essex, and the team says it will keep the table reserved for the pair for the next two weeks.

Davide famously made Ekin-Su homemade Tiramisu in this year’s series, so to honour this the restaurant has renamed its Tiramisu dish to TiramiEkin-Su as an extra effort to encourage the pair to have a date there.

Alongside this PizzaExpress also have a new date night deal on offering every PizzaExpress Club member two Classic pizzas for just £12 up to August 14.

The restaurant also changed the name of its dessert in hopes of getting Ekin-Su and Davide to come along (PizzaExpress)

To claim the great value offer, customers simply need to download the popular PizzaExpress Club app.

Ekin-Su and Davide crowned Love Island winners

Both Ekin-Su and Davide arrived in the Love Island villa early on in the series as bombshell contestants and despite an initial attraction suffered a rocky relationship at first, with Davide once branding her a “liar”.

However, they later became inseparable and dubbed themselves the “Italian snack” and “Turkish delight”, eventually professing their love for each other.

One Italian stallion, one Turkish delight, so many unforgettable moments… Ekin-Su and Davide are your #LoveIsland 2022 winners! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Xbny5s8uhE — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 1, 2022

Upon hearing they had won, Ekin-Su burst into tears while Davide gasped and said “I can’t believe it” before they embraced their fellow finalists.

They beat Gemma Owen and Luca Bish in the final two, while Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope came in third and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page placed fourth.