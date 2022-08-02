THE founder of a stylish restaurant with a “planet-friendly” menu says his new business has been built on “hard work and dedication.”

Andreas Mina, 31, of Clacton, is the owner of EastCoast5, a dynamic and sustainable independent eaterie that has just opened in Old Pier Street, Walton.

Inspired by different cultural cuisines and with a wide range of dishes, the restaurant prides itself on offering a more modern option to the residents and tourists.

Interestingly, it is situated within a former Guinness-bottling factory and its industrial-style interior is designed to bring the feeling of London’s Soho to the seaside.

The menu has been inspired by dishes from around the world after Andreas, who moved to Frinton from Cyprus when he was five, spent a number of years working and travelling throughout Asia.

He said: “After returning home, I knew I wanted to bring a fusion of all the delicious produce and well-crafted menus that I had experienced back to Essex.

“Ensuring the menu and the aesthetic complimented one another was going to be a really important part of the EastCoast5 concept.

“It took over 18 months of hard work and dedication to make sure everything was right.

“Working closely together with our head chef Matt, we have curated a delicious menu made up of small and big plates to bring a fusion of Asian-Pacific cuisine and our own twist on British pub classics to Walton.”

Andreas’ passion for great food started at a young age and, from working in several of his family’s restaurants growing up, he was always exposed to interesting cuisine.

But in addition to the tastebud-electrifying flavours, the process of how Andreas’ dishes make their way onto the plates of customers is equally as important.

Sustainability and the use of the best local produce, therefore, is at the centre of the restaurant’s core values, in addition to its ability to off vegan and vegetarian options.

Andreas added: “I have always been passionate about the planet, so it was really important to me that everything on the menu was planet-friendly and sustainable.

“Even our recently-launched loyalty cards are made out of sustainable bamboo.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to serve a number of weekly specials and will be hosting some entertaining events throughout the Summer.

“Please come and visit, we’d love to see you.”