YOUNG archaeologists will learn all about the uniqueness of a cliff face before searching for pieces of history.
The Essex Wildlife Trust’s Naze Nature Discovery Centre, in Old Hall Lane, is hosting its Family Fossil Discovery day next Tuesday.
During the hour and a half event guests will learn all about the geology of the Naze and where to find fossils.
The group of adventurers, who are encouraged to wear sturdy footwear, will then embark on a fossil hunt.
To find out more visit essexwt.org.uk.
