ANGRY residents fear their lives are being put at risk following the reported discovery of disconnected fire hydrants in a coastal village.

Jaywick fell victim to two infernos in as many days when grassland in Lotus Way went up in flames last week.

On both occasions firefighters rushed to the scene, extinguishing each of the blazes, the causes of which have been recorded as accidental or deliberate.

According to residents, the crews connected their fire engines to a hydrant positioned a quarter of a mile away in the centre of the Brooklands estate.

This led some to question why the firefighters did not use the much closer water supply in Triumph Avenue, before discovering it had actually been disconnected.

Since then, members of the coastal village's tight-knight community believe they have unearthed even more out-of-order hydrants which are of no use to firefighters.

Jayne Nash, Tendring councillor for West Clacton and Jaywick Sands, is now exploring the issue with the Coastal Neighbourhood Association's Carol Churcher.

She said: "What has since come to light, is the discovery of more disconnected fire hydrants.

"Residents are angry with the disconnected hydrants, and they believe they are putting their lives at risk.

"I got in touch with the fire brigade as a first port of call and they said they would take it from there.

"They told me they would check the relevant protocol on who was responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of the fire hydrants."

Bosses at Essex County Fire and Rescue Service have now played down the concerns of residents.

A spokesman said: "Crews attending recent fires near Lotus Way and Triumph Avenue were able to access fire hydrants during both incidents and did not report any issues.

"Our water section maintains fire hydrants across Essex and does not have a record of a fire hydrant in Triumph Avenue that we are responsible for.

"The team has contacted Jayne Nash for further information."