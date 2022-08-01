A REFURBISHMENT of a historic seafront attraction is gathering momentum and is on course to be completed with a matter of months.

Clacton Pier is currently undergoing improvement works as part of a £150,000 project which will see a range of facilities upgraded and the return of the Waltzer ride.

The scheme, which started at the beginning of the holiday season, includes the building of new accommodation for employees at the back of the Log Flume.

The new space will boast offices for ride management and a training room, in addition to new workshops for maintenance crews.

This will in turn free up two buildings on the landmark structure which, in the long term, will eventually be once again used for visitors.

These include the former RNLI boathouse on the east side of the pier and the Jolly Roger, the structure’s first proper building which dates back to 1893.

Both are currently used to work on maintaining rides and the infrastructure.

Billy Ball, director of Clacton Pier, said the project has already piqued the interest of day-trippers and local residents alike.

“Visitors have seen the work taking place and have asked if it is another attraction being built, such as a ghost train," he added.

"It is a significant structure which involves an expansion of the team’s workshops to further support the Log Flume and other rides on the pier along with much-needed extra office accommodation.

“It has also been strategically placed to free up buildings which we are planning to put to other uses and add to what we can offer our customers in the long run.”

Mr Ball said the intention is to have the new building dressed up to look like an American sawmill-come-dockside scene.

Contractors are now working flat out on the scheme and are said to be making excellent progress, with works expected to wrap-up in Autumn.

He said: “This programme of work is all part of the on-going investment in the pier, its rides and attractions.”

Clacton Pier’s next big fireworks display, which is free to attend, will take place this Saturday from 9.30pm.