An actress from Essex stands to make at least £177,408 through sponsored Instagram content alone in the next year, if she wins tonight’s Love Island final.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu, paired with Italian Davide Sanclimenti, is currently the favourite to win this year’s Love Island, as William Hill has priced the fan favourite duo at 1-8 to win.

As a result, William Hill also looked at the potential social media earnings associated with winning the show, and have found Ekin-Su could be making almost six times the average UK salary (£31,447) through sponsored posts on Instagram within the next year.

Ekin-Su is currently the most-followed contestant in this year's final with 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

Each follower is reported to be worth 0.0033p, so were she to upload sponsored posts now, she’d make an estimated £4,620 per upload.

Read more >>> Leigh market transforms into wine bar with food stalls including pizza and tapas

If Ekin-Su achieved similar sponsors to previous Islanders, including the likes of boohooMAN (Tommy Fury) and Ann Summers (Maura Higgins), and uploaded just one ad per month, that equates to annual earnings of £55.4k.

This also doesn’t take into account the exponential growth which winning Love Islanders see after taking the title.

Prolific previous runner-up, Molly Mae, jumped to a staggering 6.5 million followers in the year since she featured on the show, representing a 320 per cent increase on Ekin-Su’s current following.

If she were to see the same growth, her annual earnings could rise to a massive £177,408.

Were Ekin-Su to partner with Davide when posting sponsored content on Instagram, their combined annual earnings could increase to £275k.

Ekin-Su and Davide have been tipped to win in recent weeks after making their relationship official, and have polarised the top of the market over the last few days in the run up to the final.

To see the full Love Island odds ahead of the final, visit the William Hill website.