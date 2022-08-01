COMMUTERS are set to endure travel disruption this evening due to a malfunction which is preventing trains from moving from one line to another.
Greater Anglia has warned travellers that trains running through Harwich International could be cancelled or delayed following a points failure.
Similar to a car changing lanes, according to the East of England train operator, points allow trains to change tracks.
As a result of the technical fault, trains running in both directions between Manningtree and Harwich Town are having to travel at a reduced speed.
Rail replacement buses, provided by Panther Coaches, are, however, in operation between the two stations.
⚠ UPDATE : Due to a points failure at #HarwichInternational trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines.— Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) August 1, 2022
Train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until further notice.
Work is already underway to rectify the situation, with a Network Rail response team currently inspecting the points and making the necessary repairs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here