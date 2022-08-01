COMMUTERS are set to endure travel disruption this evening due to a malfunction which is preventing trains from moving from one line to another.

Greater Anglia has warned travellers that trains running through Harwich International could be cancelled or delayed following a points failure.

Similar to a car changing lanes, according to the East of England train operator, points allow trains to change tracks. 

As a result of the technical fault, trains running in both directions between Manningtree and Harwich Town are having to travel at a reduced speed.

Rail replacement buses, provided by Panther Coaches, are, however, in operation between the two stations.

Work is already underway to rectify the situation, with a Network Rail response team currently inspecting the points and making the necessary repairs. 

 

 