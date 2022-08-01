EMERGENCY services are supporting the use of unique technology which helps to find a person’s exact location.
The Essex Fire Service are advising members of the public to download the What3words app.
The app has divided the world into 3m by 3m squares, each with a unique three word address.
By giving the emergency service your unique three word address, they will be able to pin point your specific location, rather than just the street you’re on.
A spokesperson for the Essex Fire Service said: “Being able to give your precise location in an emergency can save vital time and lives.
“Download the free what3words app so you can help us know exactly where the emergency is.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here