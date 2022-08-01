A FAMOUS funny-man regularly seen gracing our television screens will perform at a seaside entertainment venue later this year.
Dave Gorman will bring his brand new show Powerpoint To The People to the Princes Theatre, in Station Road, Clacton, on October 7.
The “hugely entertaining” comedian is the brain behind Dave TV’s hit show Modern Life Is Goodish and Are You Dave Gorman?.
Tickets for the 7.30pm show cost £27.50 and can be purchased by visiting princestheatre.co.uk.
