AN Irish star will bring “a night of good music and good craic” to a seaside venue later this month.

Dominic Kirwan will stage his Through The Eyes of an Irishman show at the Princes Theatre, in Station Road, Clacton, on August 21.

The hitmaker will perform all of his biggest tracks, as well as some traditional Irish melodies, and support will come from Gary Quinn and Stacey Breen.

Tickets for the 7.30pm cost £25 and can be purchased by visiting princestheatre.co.uk.