UNIQUE artwork will be on display as a son is set to launch a limited exhibition of his father’s work with the help of a friend.

Ed Mayhew’s father Dick died from Covid on January 26, 2021, aged 79, after spending a few weeks in hospital.

He was a resident of Lime Court Care Home, in Dovercourt, and Edward has lived in Harwich all his life.

Ed said: “There was no funeral because of the pandemic, so we waited and held a small exhibition last year to get his old friends together once lockdown eased.

“A friend of dad’s Phil Davis arranged a video exhibition for him, my dad spent his whole life painting and sculpting, so another exhibition is fitting.”

Dick had some minor health problems, but nothing too serious which made his decline in health even tougher.

Ed said: “He wasn’t unwell I’d say, he’d been in the care home since 2017 because he had a stroke in 2011 just before my daughter was born.

“He was living independently up until 2017 after which he had developed vascular dementia, he lost his mobility, but it was more of a mental decline than a physical one.

“However the mental did lead to the physical causing a loss of mobility because he lost motivation, then he got Covid and passed.”

Dick knew Phil from their time together at Colchester Art School, during which he rubbed shoulders with some famous artists.

He met famous photographer Nigel Henderson, who had work in the Tate Modern and died in Thorpe in 1985.

Dick also met Eduardo Paolozzi, who has stunning work in Tottenham Court Road, north London.

Ed added: “Dad had quite an interesting early life considering some of the people he mixed with, he was inspired by their work.

“In turn he produced some quirky pop art, which is really interesting and I hope people can come and see it.”

Dick’s work will be on display at Old Bank Studios in the Electric Palace, Harwich, from Thursday, August 4, to Sunday, August 14.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3J9HOPL.