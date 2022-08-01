A MAN is set to appear in court charged with arson with intent to endanger life after allegedly setting fire to a mattress and tablecloth.
William Whiting, 32, was not asked to enter pleas to the charges he faces when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on July 19.
He is alleged to have assaulted a woman and started a fire in December last year.
Whiting, of Pallister Road, Clacton, is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered and arson with intent to endanger life.
He was released on unconditional bail until a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on August 16.
