A MAN was found unconscious in the street by police officers after being seriously assaulted in Clacton town centre.

Officers were patrolling the town when they found the victim in Pier Avenue at about 1am on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident but has since been discharged.

A man has been arrested in connection with two assaults in the town, including one in which a woman suffered injuries to her face.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are appealing for the public's help following two assaults in Clacton town centre.

"Officers were patrolling the town centre, when they located an unconscious man on Pier Avenue.

"It's believed that the man was seriously assaulted, and he was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

"While continuing to patrol the area and carrying out enquiries, officers were approached by a woman who had been assaulted, resulting in injuries to her face."

A 22-year-old man, from Manningtree, has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with both incidents.

He remained in police custody yesterday.

The spokesman added: "We believe that there were a number of witnesses in the area who may be able to assist with this investigation.

"If you witnessed anything or have any further information, please contact us as a matter of urgency.

"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday between 10am and 9pm.

"Please quote incident 96 of July 31 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible."

Clacton's Pier ward councillor Paul Honeywood said he was concerned to hear about the two assaults.

"It had appeared to be a relatively quiet summer in relation to violent incidents in the town centre, so it's a real shame to hear about these two assaults," he said.

"I hope the victims both make a quick recovery."

Witnesses can also contact essex.police.uk/digital101 or call the force on 101.