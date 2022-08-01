PEOPLE are being reminded of a special event being held to honour the armed forces, veterans, and blue light services.

Tendring Veterans and Services day, organised by Tendring Council, is taking place at the West Greensward, Clacton on Sunday, August 7, from 11am until 5pm and everyone is invited.

Local veteran groups, the armed forces and blue light services, and supporting charities, will showcase what they do with a host of stalls and attractions.

The event begins with a short service, held at the Clacton War Memorial at 11am followed by a parade towards the Greensward.

Emergency response vehicles will be on site too for some photo opportunities.

Council chairman Peter Harris, who had the idea for the event, encouraged people to come down for the day.

“As part of a military family I wanted to show our respect for our armed forces and services personnel, which is why veterans’ charities and the RNLI are my charities to support this year,” he said.

“I’d welcome everyone who wants to do the same to come to this free event – with money raised going to local veterans’ charities and the RNLI – so Tendring can demonstrate its appreciation to our veterans and services.”