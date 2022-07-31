A MAN has been charged with murder in connection with the investigation into missing woman Madison Wright from Basildon.

Madison, 30, has not been seen or heard from since the morning of Friday, July 22.

An investigation into her disappearance was launched by Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate and on Friday an arrest was made.

Today, officers have charged a man with murder as they continue their enquiries into Madison’s disappearance.

Garry Bennett, 36, of Caister Drive, Pitsea has been charged with murder and will appear at Southend Magistrates Court on Monday August 1.

Yesterday, Saturday July 30, a body was discovered at Wat Tyler Country Park.

The park and the nearby recycling centre have been shut all day and remain shut whilst officers continue with enquiries.

The formal identification process is yet to take place but Madison’s family have been informed of the development and continue to be supported by specialist detectives.

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed that they are still looking to speak to anyone who has information.

They said: “We continue to urge anyone who has any information but has not yet come forward to contact us.

“In particular, we want to speak to anyone who saw Madison or her car – a black Vauxhall Astra with the registration EU13 JVW – between 8.30am on 22 July and 26 July.

“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“A dedicated phone line has been set up and the number is: 0207 1267612

“Please quote the crime reference number 42/197308/22.

“We have also set up a special portal through which information can be reported: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020122Q20-PO1

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

“Alternatively you can call us on 101.

“In an emergency always call 999.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.”