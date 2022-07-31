A ROBBERY at knifepoint left a victim with injuries sparking a police investigation.

Officers were called to Shoebury Road in Southend at around 8:15pm on Friday July 29, following reports of a knifepoint robbery.

The victim was walking from the seafront when they were approached by a man who attempted to attack her with a bladed object, before cutting the strap of her bag.

The victim received injuries to her thumb.

Prior to the robbery, the victim had noticed a man acting suspiciously on Cherrybrook road.

The suspect is described as an Asian man, around 25-year-old and around 5ft 5inches.

He had black hair with lots of gel parting it to one side and a short, black beard.

He was wearing dark green jogging bottoms with zips on the pockets and a white t-shirt with a logo on the front.

Investigating Officers are releasing this image, taken from a video doorbell in order to identify a man they would like to speak to in connection with this investigation.

A spokesman said: “We are releasing an image to appeal for the public’s help with an ongoing investigation in Southend.

“If you recognise him or have any further information, please contact us

“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Visit essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

“Alternatively you can call us on 101.

“In an emergency always call 999.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

“Please quote incident 1250 of 29 July when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”