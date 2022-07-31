A TEENAGER has died following a fatal motorcycle collision in the early hours of this morning.

Essex Police were called to Rosebay Avenue in Billericay at about 12.30am this morning, Sunday July 31, following reports of a single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Paramedics were on scene but the motorcyclist, a 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have said enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the collision and are appealing for information.

A spokesman said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed something to contact us.

“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Visit essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

“Alternatively you can call us on 101. In an emergency always call 999.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

“Please quote incident 42 of 31 July when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”