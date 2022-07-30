POLICE are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing man.

Daniel Oldfield was reported missing from Colchester yesterday.

The 44-year-old is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall and of a medium build.

He has a bald head and is clean shaven.

POlice have said they believe he may be in the Clacton area but has connections across Colchester.

A spokesman said: "We’re worried about him and need to find him to make sure he’s ok.

"If you’ve seen him, are with him, or have any information about where he is please call us on 999 quoting incident 679 of 29 July."