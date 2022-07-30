A MAN was stabbed in a “serious assault” outside a bank sparking a police investigation.

Essex Police were called to just outside Halifax bank in Braintree High Street following reports of a man being assaulted by two men.

The victim was taken to hospital with stab wounds; however, police have confirmed that his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Now, police are appealing for any information on the incident.

A spokesman said: “We are appealing for the public’s help following a serious assault in Braintree High Street yesterday evening, July 29.

“We understand that there were a number of people in the high street at the time and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything to contact us and assist with this investigation.

“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays, between 10am and 9pm.

“Visit essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services. Alternatively, you can call us on 101.

“In an emergency always call 999.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

“Please quote incident 1171 of July 29 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”