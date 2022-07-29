THE wife of a man who has been missing for just shy of six months has confirmed her husband's body has now been found.

Christopher Scales, 40, suddenly left his family home in Colchester at about 9.15pm on February 1, leaving behind his mobile phone and wedding ring.

Since then, the father-of-two had not been seen and had not made contact with his life-partner Emma Robinson or his children, Harry, 20, and Lily, 16.

Speaking to the Gazette, Emma has now confirmed her husband’s body was discovered at Distillery Pond, just off Old Heath Road, earlier this week.

She said: “I want people to know he has been found – there are lots of people who have followed this from the beginning who need to know.

“I definitely feel like I have closure now, because I have got him back – I thought we would never find him.”

Since the heart-breaking discovery, Emma, Harry, and Lily, have left flowers, touching tribute messages and a family photo near to where he was found.

Harry wrote: “Thank you for being the best dad ever, I promise I will make it for you”, while Lily said: “I will miss you forever, like the stars miss the sun in the morning sky.”

Emma also paid tribute to her husband, who she married on Valentine’s Day 22 years ago.

She said: “I miss you with all my heart. I love you to the moon and stars and back. Rest in peace.”

Emma’s friends have now launched a fundraising page on her behalf in a bid to raise £4,000 to help her cover the costs of Christopher’s funeral.

She added: "I would like to thank Essex Police for all of their hard work and support, I really couldn’t fault them.

"Also my wonderful friends and family who have supported me throughout the whole ordeal and are still doing so.

"All of their kind words and support have literally got me through what I can only describe as the worst time of my life.

"Thank you to my friends who are aware of my financial situation and have set up a fundraising page and all the people who have donated to the page so far.

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

To donate visit tinyurl.com/2s43dxhs.