A COMMUNITY game turning physical activity into points and prizes has come to an end.

Beat the Street saw 3,613 people collectively cover a total of 38,019 miles in Clacton and Jaywick over six weeks.

The fun initiative rewarded residents for walking, cycling – or even skipping and jumping – between various locations.

Those taking part simply tapped a special card against the ‘Beat Boxes’ located throughout the town to collect points for themselves and their team.

The winners will be invited to a special presentation in September where they will be presented with trophies and vouchers for either books or sports equipment.

The team with the most points was Holland Park Primary School while the best community and workplace team was Essex Pedal Power The highest-ranking small team was The Outcast Gingers, the best charity team was Inclusion Ventures and the individual leader board was topped by Andrew H.

Becky Dowling, organiser, said: “We have had a great time playing the game and seeing people walking, cycling, scooting, wheeling and running between the Beat Boxes.

“We’ll be sorry to see them go, but we hope that everyone who got involved will keep up the great work and continue to walk or cycle to work and school and to consider ditching the car wherever possible.”

Beat the Street was delivered by Intelligent Health in partnership with Tendring Council and was funded by the Active Essex Local Delivery Pilot - a project testing ways to encourage residents to be more active and reduce pressure on the NHS.