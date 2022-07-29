YOUNG fire-starters have been branded “morons” after torching a highly-flammable field metres away from the homes of families and elderly residents.

Firefighters from the Essex Fire Service were called to an inferno between bungalows in Gainsford Gardens and Holland Football Club, in Holland-on-Sea.

Upon arrival it was established a large grass area was engulfed in flames, concerningly close to a development of bungalows.

The crews thankfully managed to extinguish the blaze, although some of the nearby property’s fences were left scorched as a result of the fire.

Andy Baker, Tendring councillor for Eastcliff, has now hit out at the careless group responsible, believed to be made-up of reckless youngsters.

He said: “I hope the morons who started this are feeling satisfied with themselves - they could have caused even more damage to homes or, even worse, loss of life.

“Filming it and laughing about it just shows they have no morals or even considered the consequences of their actions.

“It is irresponsible behaviour that could have had far reaching consequences and it could have been a lot worse.

“Thanks to the Essex Fire and Rescue Service for being on the scene so quickly which meant that further damage and possible injury was avoided.”

One resident, whose property is positioned not far from where the blaze was started, hopes fires on the field do not become a frequent occurrence.

She said: “Some kids lit a fire at the bit of nature ground between the back gardens and the football club.

“The fire brigade was really quick to respond but the kids ran off having burnt some of my neighbours’ fences.

“Then, some mindless people had a barbecue on the football field – can you guess what would happen if that went up? No more bungalows.”

The latest field fire comes after a grassland in Lotus Way, Jaywick, was torched two nights in a row, also reportedly by a gang of children.

The incidents have since ignited a discussion over whether or not there is enough on offer for youngsters in Tendring in order to keep them occupied and out of trouble.