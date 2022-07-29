A GENERATION-spanning lecturer has spoken of the “special” moment she saw her student graduate two decades after also helping her mum secure a PhD.

Elizabeth Newman-Earl is now a Doctor of Philosophy In Sociology, while her mum, Vivien Newman, nailed down the same title, but in Social History, 20 years prior.

What is perhaps even more impressive, however, is the fact both of the University of Essex students were taught by the same intellectual - Professor Pam Cox.

Professor Cox, who is the head of the university’s department of sociology, said presiding over the studies of two generations was a special experience.

She also added she would welcome supervising any future members of the Newman household.

She said: “I very much enjoyed working with - and learning from - both Viv and Elizabeth.

“They each chose fantastic topics that uncovered different aspects of women’s hidden experiences, and each brought an incredible drive and energy to their doctoral research.

“The fact that they are mother and daughter has made this even more special for me as a supervisor.

“I became a mother while I was supervising Viv, and Elizabeth became a mother while I was supervising her. We’re a great collective advert for working mums.

“We’re all speculating as to whether I could yet supervise the PhD of Elizabeth’s young daughter on a suitable cultural or critical military topic.”