A CHILD and man had to receive treatment after a nasty crash in a coastal village.

Emergency services swarmed Lotus Way, in Jaywick, shortly after 3pm, on Thursday following reports of a worrying incident.

Upon arrival, police officers, firefighters, and paramedics were faced with the sight of a serious smash which is said to have involved three vehicles.

The road was subsequently cordoned off to drivers and residents while fire crews from Clacton and Weeley worked to free a man from one of the vehicles.

Picture: Gail Radford

They also had to given oxygen to a witness who was suffering mild symptoms of shock as a result of the severity of the crash.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service added: “Two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle attended reports of a road traffic incident.

“One patient, a child, was taken by their parent for treatment at the local walk-in centre, and a male aged 65 was taken by ambulance to Colchester Hospital.”

One Jaywick resident, who only lives two minutes from the crash site, praised the first responders.

She said: “I heard a big bang and then the next thing I know I am hearing sirens - the emergency services were on the scene very quickly and, as always, were fantastic.”