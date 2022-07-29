A RECORD number of entries have been received for this year’s prestigious Tendring Blue Ribbon Business Awards.

Nominations have now closed and organisers are delighted that hundreds were put forward in the 14 categories up for grabs.

The panel of independent judges have selected those companies and individuals who will go forward to the sparkling ceremony to be held at Clacton’s Princes Theatre on September 8, and where the winners will be announced from those shortlisted.

Chairman of the judges George Kieffer said it had been the most difficult task in this the fifth year of the event.

“Never have we received so many entries from across a very wide spectrum of businesses – both large and small,” he said.

“But it was not only the quantity but the quality of the nominations that made it such a tough choice.

“There are some fantastic stories, especially how people coped and even thrived during Covid.”

The awards were not staged in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic and the aim to return even bigger and better has been achieved.

They are organised by TC Group, Barclays and new co-hosts FJG Solicitors.

Mr Kieffer was joined on the judges panel by Lynda Chase-Gardener, Andy Scott and MPs Bernard Jenkin and Giles Watling.