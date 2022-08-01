A VIRTUAL event is set to take place to inform prospective police officers about the job before applying.

Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington will lead the event where attendees will hear from colleagues across the Essex Police force about what it’s like to be an officer.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Whether you’re looking to join us as a new officer, or transfer across from another force, there will be something for everyone during this event.”

The event will take place on Tuesday, August 2, via Microsoft Teams between 6.30pm and 8pm.

To register your interest visit bit.ly/3JcKxrD.