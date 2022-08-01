A VIRTUAL event is set to take place to inform prospective police officers about the job before applying.
Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington will lead the event where attendees will hear from colleagues across the Essex Police force about what it’s like to be an officer.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Whether you’re looking to join us as a new officer, or transfer across from another force, there will be something for everyone during this event.”
The event will take place on Tuesday, August 2, via Microsoft Teams between 6.30pm and 8pm.
To register your interest visit bit.ly/3JcKxrD.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here